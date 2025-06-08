Trump Says It's Over With Elon, Issues Threat To The 'Big Time Drug Addict'

If you thought Elon and Donald's bitter public divorce would get weirder, you're right. Musk claimed credit for TACO's 2024 victory, tweeting, "Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate." He called it "ingratitude."

Then, Musk claimed in another tweet that the Epstein files have not been released because Trump is in them. Of course, there is no word from Attorney General Pam Bondi or Kash Patel about that.

And now Trump is threatening Elon if he funds Democratic candidates who run against Republicans who vote in favor of the GOP’s Big, Ugly Bill. On top of that, Trump called Musk “a big-time drug addict” in a phone call shortly after their public feud.

It's unsettling that a sitting president would threaten a donor if they fund candidates from the opposition party, but here we are.

“If he does, he’ll have to pay the consequences for that,” Trump told NBC News in a phone interview, but of course, he didn't reveal what those alleged consequences would be.“He’ll have to pay very serious consequences if he does that,” he added.

Trump suggested that his relationship with Musk was over. (sad emoji)

“I gave him a lot of breaks, long before this happened. I gave him breaks in my first administration and saved his life in my first administration,” Trump told NBC News, without any clarification. “I have no intention of speaking to him.”

“I think it’s a very bad thing, because he’s very disrespectful," Trump told NBC News. "You could not disrespect the office of the president."

Ah, but he could, and he did. And I'm not on Musk's side. I loathe them both with the fury of a thousand suns. It's just amusing to watch the two of the worst people in the world in a public fight as they subtweet each other. Fun times.

I'd prefer they were in a monkey cage, knife fight to the death, though. Slap that on Pay-Per-View, and we could fund crazy things like helping food-insecure individuals in the strongest country in the world, where that should never have occurred anyway. People will die, but at least billionaires like Musk and Trump will get their tax breaks. Did I mention how much I detest those two?