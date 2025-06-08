Russia In Massive Manhunt For Couple Linked To Air Base Attacks

According to reports, Artem Timofeev had been living in the Chelyabinsk region of Russia since 2018 and had Russian citizenship, despite being born in Ukraine. On June 1, Ukraine carried out an unprecedented Operation Spider Web — a massive drone attack on strategic air bases deep in Russia. Artem Timofeev is listed as the owner of the trucking company that the drones launched from. Both he and his wife now have warrants for their arrest but have disappeared, according to TASS.

Source: New York Post

Russia has launched a massive manhunt for a former DJ and his wife, an erotic novelist, after they were linked to Ukraine’s stunning “Russian Pearl Harbor” attack on its air bases.

Ukraine’s surprise attack — dubbed “Operation Spider Web” — managed to wipe out or damage dozens of the Kremlin’s nuclear bombers and other aircraft after explosives-laden drones were stashed in a slew of trucks that were driven onto the air bases.

Russia is hunting Artem Timofeev, a 37-year-old former Ukrainian DJ who they say owns the truck company.

His 34-year-old wife, Ekaterina “Katya” Timofeeva — who moonlights as an erotic writer — is believed to have aided him, Russian media outlets reported.

“Artem is now wanted in connection with a terrorist attack in Irkutsk region,” Russian online news source Readovka reported. “Four lorries were registered in his name, and one of them was the source of the drones that launched [in an attack on a Russian air base].”

His wife, who penned a book titled “I Became Bad While You Loved Me,” hasn’t been online in two weeks and has since scrubbed her usually active social media accounts, according to reports.

“Artem is now wanted in connection with a terrorist attack in Irkutsk region,” Russian online news source Readovka reported. “Four lorries were registered in his name, and one of them was the source of the drones that launched [in an attack on a Russian air base].”

His wife, who penned a book titled “I Became Bad While You Loved Me,” hasn’t been online in two weeks and has since scrubbed her usually active social media accounts, according to reports.