Trump Sees Kanye As The 'Black Me' In Saturday Night Live Cold Open

Trump and Kanye did their best to do the writers of SNL's work for them after their bizarre meeting at the White House this week.

Alec Baldwin reprised his President Trump impression for the first time of Saturday Night Live’s 44th season during the cold open of tonight’s episode. The sketch parodied the recent meeting Trump had with rapper Kanye West and football player Jim Brown.

Chris Redd played Kanye West, who recently appeared as the musical guest this season and wore a Make America Great Again hat and gave an unaired pro-Trump speech after the episode.

“Oh my god, he’s black me,” Trump said after Redd’s West proved to have a huge ego.

