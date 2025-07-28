Trump Holds A 'Bat Poop Crazy' Presser

Trump held what should be accurately called a batshit crazy press availability in Scotland this Sunday, where he griped that the Gazans didn't 'say thank you for food aid," and as Rolling Stone reported, raged about windmills and whales, and accused Democrats of promoting conspiracy theories, and it was so bad that MSNBC's Ali Velshi was literally stunned after watching it.

Here's the beginning of his exchange with Jennifer Rubin as soon as the cameras cut away from the atrocity:

VELSHI: Wow. I'm not going to say any more words until my executive producer puts on the banner next to me "That was bat poop crazy."



I'm just not gonna. That was crazy. Ummm... I took lots of notes. This is in no particular order.

"Windmills are killing us."

"7 million people died in Rwanda, but I ended that." The Rwanda genocide ended in 1994.

"Energy needs needs no subsidy." America subsidizes, energy, to a great degree.

"Windmills are" yeah, yeah, yeah, "windmills are killing us in the most expensive form of energy."



He's gonna have a deal with the EU in an hour. He's not in a good mood, he said that. He said there's not going to be a deal really with the EU. He said very specifically, he said, "mostly I'm just gonna charge tariffs. It's not really a deal per se. People are just going to pay tariffs."

He went on for a little while about a ballroom, and how they don't have a nice ballroom in the White House because they've never had a developer in charge of the White House, but now he just built a beautiful ballroom and he could just drop it into the White House, and that's gonna be fantastic.

Wow, "we've got a lot of steel and aluminum aluminum plants being built in the United States."

"We've got a lot of automotive plants being built in the United States."

I can't even read my own writing. Asked about people starving in Gaza, he seems very upset that no one has thanked him for the, food that they provided.

He said that "Iran is being very nasty with its mouth."

He did say... he gave two pieces of news. He said that the United States is going to do more for Gaza, and that he talked to Benjamin Netanyahu. Those are the only two pieces of news that I was able to glean from that whole thing.

He also said we have a lot of con jobs going on, which I think might be a piece of truth as well, but I don't know what he was actually referring to.

Yeah, I don't know what to say. Jennifer Rubin, and Tim, Tim O'Brien, I, I, this is, this one was this one, I mean, I was watching your face as you guys were, were up on camera the whole time, not on, on screen, because I just needed to know whether your expressions were the same as mine.

That was something. That was something, Jennifer Rubin. That was, that did we change to... did they put the bad poop crazy thing? Because I'm not lying, like that's journalistically accurate.

RUBIN: It's unfortunate that in those kind of scrums he's not challenged in the room because what he's saying...

VELSHI: That is actually right, he was not challenged by anybody.

RUBIN: I... take Gaza. We're not the only ones sending aid to Gaza. The EU is sending aid to Gaza. The AE... the, UAE is sending aid to Gaza.

The notion that we were a dead country a year ago, and that all Democrats wanted to talk about was conspiracy theories. This is called projection, guys.

On and on, Europe is banning solar and windmill when 40 percent of European industry is wind. It goes on and on.

VELSHI: The windmill thing was fascinating. It's like a windmill, a windmill gave him a wedgie as a kid or something. Like he, he, I've never seen this sort of disdain for anything actually, let alone windmills.

RUBIN: Well you saw what annoys him. It blocks his view on the 18th, so that's why he, you know, hates this.

On and on about crazy stuff and even the notion that we have a deal with Japan. Japan doesn't think we really have a deal. His notion of a deal, his notion of deals is he just barks what he wants, and that's a deal, but that is crazy.

It is also extremely unfortunate that no one in that room asked him about the hugely corrupt, grotesque cover up of a convicted sex offender and her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and Jeffrey Epstein's files that he refuses to release.

So what those reporters are doing in that room, I do not know.

VELSHI: Somebody asked him about his mood. Somebody asked him about golfing.



It's like, I'm sorry for journalism. I apologize for journalism for some of that.



RUBIN: It was really appalling. It was appalling.

VELSHI: Yeah, it was, Tim, I know you followed him, you've followed him for a long time and, and, and we've gone through one Trump administration and there's always been a lot of crazy at these press conferences.

This was rambling to the degree that if anybody, including Joe Biden, anybody held a press conference like this, anywhere in the world, they'd be under pressure to resign within an hour, because there's, there's a cognitive issue going on, a very, I mean, he answered every question with some rambly answer about something else.

Rwanda ended in 1994. I just want to be clear with people. He had nothing to do with anything to do with Rwanda. He actually literally said there were 7 million people dead, not true. There are 800,000 officially estimates of up to 2 million.

Machetes all over the place. He talked about it with great detail, machetes all over the place. That ended in 1994, Tim. This was so full of nonsense. I'm, I'm truly at a bit of a loss for words.

