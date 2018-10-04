Crybaby Conservatives Whine About Jennifer Rubin To Washington Post

Dozens of Trump apologists and enablers from within the conservative movement signed a letter demanding that the Washington Post stop calling their Right Turn columnist Jennifer Rubin "a conservative."

.@MZHemingway at @FDRLST reported that 37 conservative leaders sent this letter to the @washingtonpost calling on the Post to stop identifying @JRubinBlogger as conservative. We also called for Post to hire conservative writer.



Check it out: pic.twitter.com/AcqUYg6hqj — American Principles (@approject) October 4, 2018

Trump has turned conservatives into whiny, bitchy crybabies of the worst kind, bullying any member of their club who has rejected the malignancy of Trump.

Mollie Hemingway, an A+ #1 type Trump apologist of the worst kind from The Federalist and constant presence on Fox News penned a piece criticizing Rubin, who in the years before Trump began his presidential campaign has been a staunch conservative writer the I frequently disagreed with.

The Washington Post’s continued labeling of blogger Jennifer Rubin as a “conservative” in the years since she has repeatedly rejected conservative ideas and principles is an example of why the American people are unable to trust the media, more than three dozen top conservative leaders say.

“In truth, it is nearly impossible to discern any conservatism in Rubin’s contemporary writing,” the leaders said in an October 3 letter to the Washington Post editorial board.

The Washington Post should reject these snowflakes immediately.

Playing the victim card for conservatism has been painful enough to watch and live through, but now they want to excise any dissent among their ranks.

This is how low conservatives have sunk under Trump's imperial leadership. Bow down and kiss Donald's ring or be sent to the gallows. Any attempt at independent thinking is dead within most conservative circles.

They've always tried to hide it with the help of the media's both sides arguments, but now it's out in the open for all to see.

Editor's Note (Frances Langum) This letter is signed by many "conservative" luminaries including Jim DeMint, Matt Schlapp, Michelle Malkin and Ginni Thomas. The important ask in the letter is demanding that WaPo hire a "real" conservative for their editorial page. We've seen this in our local Springfield IL paper. Their editorial board keeps Ann Coulter syndicated in the "State-Journal Register" because it's not enough to have a "conservative" columnist alongside a "liberal" columnist, that "conservative" MUST be pro-Trump. Welcome to fascism, brought to you by a desperate print media, who cannot stay solvent without pandering to Trump voters.