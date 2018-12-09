Jennifer Rubin: Trump Will Resign 10 Minutes Before End Of Term So Mike Pence Can Pardon Him

Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin predicted over the weekend that Donald Trump will resign 10 minutes earlier than planned, giving Vice President Mike Pence the opportunity to pardon him.

On Sunday, political analyst and politicians suggested that the Department of Justice may be waiting until Trump leaves office before indicting him for campaign finance violations, obstruction of justice or other crimes.

But according to Rubin, Trump has already devised a plan to thwart any attempt at indicting him. During an interview on MSNBC, Rubin pointed out that Justice Department rules against indicting a sitting president have never been litigated.

"He risks being prosecuted after he leaves office," she explained. "For that very reason, I would predict here on MSNBC that when Trump leaves office, he will resign the presidency 10 minutes before Mike Pence leaves office, allowing Pence to pardon him."

"Wow!" MSNBC guest host Jonthan Capehart replied. "We got that on tape."