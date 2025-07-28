Trump Caught Cheating At Golf Again

You'd think they'd know by now.
By Ed ScarceJuly 28, 2025

Trump cheating at golf isn't new. Many articles and even a book by Rick Reilly,Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump, details the numerous instances, as he wrote in 2019:

Trump doesn’t just cheat at golf. He cheats like a three-card Monte dealer. He throws it, boots it, and moves it. He lies about his lies. He fudges and foozles and fluffs. At Winged Foot, where Trump is a member, the caddies got so used to seeing him kick his ball back onto the fairway they came up with a nickname for him: “Pele.”

And, as the saying goes, a man who cheats at golf will cheat at anything. He'll cheat his customers. He'll cheat on his wife.

Source: The Independent

Social media users pounced on a clip that appears to show Donald Trump cheating on the golf course during his ongoing trip to Scotland, the latest in a long line of accusations that the president cheats on the fairway.

In the video circulated by liberal commentators, a caddy appears to walk ahead of the golf-loving president in his golf cart and drop a ball behind him as the president approaches.

“Trump working hard to bring down grocery prices,” the caption says, making a satirical reference to the president’s campaign promises to tackle inflation and costs

“For the morons that think Trump doesn’t cheat at golf and wins all those club championships fair and square….watch his caddie here,” another account wrote.

The phrase “commander in cheat” was soon trending on the social media site.

The caption here is perfect.

North Korea, indeed.

Recalling what John Cleese wrote about Trump five years ago.

