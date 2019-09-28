Entertainment
SNL Cold Open: Trump Looks For A Fall Guy

SNL premieres their 45th season with Alec Baldwin reprising his Donald Trump impression, looking for someone to throw under the bus.
By Nicole Belle
1 hour ago by Nicole Belle
Can you believe that Saturday Night Live has been on the air for 45 years?

Alec Baldwin takes the reins as Donald Trump once again, looking desperately for a patsy to throw under the bus after the whistleblower revelations.

Bill Barr (Aidy Bryant) has already declared "Not it" and Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon) is too busy giving way too much info to any media he can get on. Mike Pence (Beck Bennett) is at church, waiting for "Whatshisname" to come back. So who to call? How about Jeanine Pirro (Cecily Strong), always good for a little ego stroking?


