Fox News Host Says Obama Might Be Controlling Kamala Harris Through 'Earpiece'

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo and Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) argued that former President Barack Obama was controlling Democratic officials through an earpiece.

During a Sunday interview on Fox News, Bartiromo wondered who was "running the country while Kamala Harris is out campaigning."

"I'm not quite sure who's running the place," Donalds replied. "Maybe Susan Rice is still in charge for all we know. I have no idea."

"It raises the issue of who's been running the country these past four years and who is expecting to do so in the next four years," Bartiromo opined.

The Fox News host said she "heard" Michelle and Barack Obama were planning to "help" Kamala Harris run the country.

Bartiromo then pointed to a 2020 interview in which Stephen Colbert asked Obama if he would be willing to serve a third term as president.

"And I used to say, you know what, if I could make an arrangement where I had a stand in a front man or front woman, and they had an earpiece in, and I was just in my basement in my sweats, looking through the stuff, and then I could sort of deliver the lines," Obama said at the time. "But somebody else was doing all the talking and ceremony. I'd be fine with that."

"Is that the plan?" Bartiromo asked Donalds.

"It very well might be," the lawmaker agreed. "Even if you look at the Biden-Harris administration, a lot of the staff are Obama holdovers from the Obama-Biden administration."

"Now you're looking at Kamala Harris," he added. "The rumors are already circulating that she's looking at people to hold over from the current administration now."