Stephen Miller Suddenly Cares About Refugees

The architect of former President Donald Trump's family separation policy for migrants has slammed Vice President Kamala Harris after claiming that she laughed at Ukrainian refugees.
By DavidMarch 13, 2022

After playing a deceptively edited clip of Harris on Sunday, Fox News host Maria Bartiromo asked former Trump aide Stephen Miller to grade the vice president's performance during her visit to Poland.

"She has been one of the more spectacularly ineffective representatives of the United States of America I think we have ever seen," Miller said. "That moment with the president of Poland in which she's telling some sort of indecipherable joke about Ukrainian refugees that she alone in the whole world understands is a new low point in American diplomacy."

"The Ukrainian refugees have suffered unimaginable horror," he continued. "What joke she thinks, what's funny about that, what she thinks is worth laughing about, only she in her mind can understand. But a truly, truly disturbing moment."

Miller is known for helping to create a Trump-era policy that separated migrant families at the southern border.

