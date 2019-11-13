Stephen Miller Is As Bad As We Thought, And That Matters A Lot

Hair Füror’s Pocket Nazi really is as bad as we thought:
Stephen Miller shared articles from VDARE, a vile white nationalist website. He recommended The Camp of the Saints, a book that promotes the white genocide theory. That really tells you everything you need to know about the roots of his ideology. https://t.co/j5hQBftxtK
— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) November 12, 2019
And if you to to the SPLC article linked in the tweet above, you learn that someone got a boatload of his email (SPLC reviewed more than 900 previously private emails Miller sent to Breitbart editors”) and it is undeniable that he is all but a sheet-wearing klansman:
In the run-up to the 2016 election, White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller promoted white nationalist literature, pushed racist immigration stories and obsessed over the loss of Confederate symbols after Dylann Roof’s murderous rampage, according to leaked emails reviewed by Hatewatch.
…and at the top, they have useful navigation that will make your hair stand on end (or go limp, depending):
Look, we’ve said for a while that Miller is a monster, but now thanks to SPLC we have the receipts to prove it. He’s a white nationalist in word (if not in deed, given the chance), and there is no one more intrinsic to the nasty, racist immigration stunts in the 4th Reich. That he is employed by We The People is a travesty, that he was stolen from Jefferson Beauregard ‘Stonewall’ Sessions III’s employment by Hair Füror seems sadly predictable.
There’s not a lot more that I can say other than in any other administration, he would be walked out by now, with grim-faced security guards with hands on holsters, on either side of him, with cameras flashing and people standing still, mouths agape pointing at the fiend.
This is not normal. None of this is normal.
Republished by permission from Mock Paper Scissors.
