Stephen Miller Is As Bad As We Thought, And That Matters A Lot

Hair Füror’s Pocket Nazi really is as bad as we thought:

Stephen Miller shared articles from VDARE, a vile white nationalist website. He recommended The Camp of the Saints, a book that promotes the white genocide theory. That really tells you everything you need to know about the roots of his ideology. https://t.co/j5hQBftxtK — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) November 12, 2019

And if you to to the SPLC article linked in the tweet above, you learn that someone got a boatload of his email (SPLC reviewed more than 900 previously private emails Miller sent to Breitbart editors”) and it is undeniable that he is all but a sheet-wearing klansman:

In the run-up to the 2016 election, White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller promoted white nationalist literature, pushed racist immigration stories and obsessed over the loss of Confederate symbols after Dylann Roof’s murderous rampage, according to leaked emails reviewed by Hatewatch.

…and at the top, they have useful navigation that will make your hair stand on end (or go limp, depending):

Look, we’ve said for a while that Miller is a monster, but now thanks to SPLC we have the receipts to prove it. He’s a white nationalist in word (if not in deed, given the chance), and there is no one more intrinsic to the nasty, racist immigration stunts in the 4th Reich. That he is employed by We The People is a travesty, that he was stolen from Jefferson Beauregard ‘Stonewall’ Sessions III’s employment by Hair Füror seems sadly predictable.

There’s not a lot more that I can say other than in any other administration, he would be walked out by now, with grim-faced security guards with hands on holsters, on either side of him, with cameras flashing and people standing still, mouths agape pointing at the fiend.

↓ Story continues below ↓

This is not normal. None of this is normal.

Republished by permission from Mock Paper Scissors.

Editor's Notes:

Two piece of news today:



1. Leaked emails reveal Stephen Miller is an avowed white nationalist.



2. 70,000 immigrant children have been detained this year.



That’s not a coincidence. That’s white nationalism enacted in our government from the very top. — Elad Nehorai (@PopChassid) November 13, 2019

I swear to God if everyone doesn't make this the biggest news story today... You're just gonna let this guy stay in the White House aren't you https://t.co/bfEqvHmtfE — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) November 12, 2019

Have any reporters reached out to @facebook yet asking them why Breitbart, which was laundering white supremacist messages from Stephen Miller, is on their “trusted” news list? — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) November 12, 2019

Remember when Ilhan Omar called Stephen Miller a white nationalist and some in the media straight up called her an "anti-semite", even though she was telling the truth?



You all owe her an apology. — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) November 12, 2019

After Dylann Roof murdered 9 black churchgoers in Charleston, SC, Stephen Miller worked w/ Breitbart to “create a counternarrative” to fight back against calls to remove Confederate monuments — a narrative that, as @MichaelEHayden points out, Trump continues to push to this day. pic.twitter.com/951uc8LJNL — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) November 12, 2019

Yes, we knew Stephen Miller was a white nationalist. But if your reaction to these emails and the phenomenal investigation by @MichaelEHayden/@Hatewatch is “meh, we didn’t need emails to prove it,” you are very much missing the incredible significance behind these documents. — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) November 12, 2019