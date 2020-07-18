Marco Rubio Honors John Lewis With A Tweet Featuring Elijah Cummings

I guess Senator Marco Rubio really is a Trump Republican afterall.
Source: Business Insider
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio on Saturday in a tweet shared his thoughts about the death of civil rights icon, Georgia Rep. John Lewis who died Friday after a bout with Stage IV pancreatic cancer.
"It was an honor to know & be blessed with the opportunity to serve in Congress with JohnLewis a genuine & historic American hero. May the Lord grant him eternal peace," the Florida Republican wrote in a tweet Saturday afternoon.
But as many on Twitter were quick to point out, the picture the Florida senator shared did not show him with Lewis, but instead with another late Black lawmaker — Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings who died unexpectedly in October 2019 at the age of 68.
The photo was even briefly Rubio's profile image on Twitter before it along with his tweet disappeared.
Earlier today I tweeted an incorrect photo
John Lewis was a genuine American hero
I was honored to appear together in Miami 3 years ago at an event captured in video below
My God grant him eternal resthttps://t.co/aEm4MxKxBP pic.twitter.com/0UpWSG3vNQ
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 18, 2020
The tweets came out fast and hard.
The levels of disrespect are just off the charts. Marco Rubio needs to delete his whole Twitter not just the tweet after not recognizing the difference between the great Congressman Elijah Cummings and the great John Lewis. pic.twitter.com/wjyWRmQmLa
— BlackWomenViews (@blackwomenviews) July 18, 2020
That time Elijah Cummings met Marco Rubio... pic.twitter.com/lbkUvHxZsm
— Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) July 18, 2020
RIP Marco Rubio. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/py7Iz4XsS9
— United for the People 🥁 (@people4kam) July 18, 2020