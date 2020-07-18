Marco Rubio Honors John Lewis With A Tweet Featuring Elijah Cummings

I guess Senator Marco Rubio really is a Trump Republican afterall.

Source: Business Insider

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio on Saturday in a tweet shared his thoughts about the death of civil rights icon, Georgia Rep. John Lewis who died Friday after a bout with Stage IV pancreatic cancer.

"It was an honor to know & be blessed with the opportunity to serve in Congress with JohnLewis a genuine & historic American hero. May the Lord grant him eternal peace," the Florida Republican wrote in a tweet Saturday afternoon.

But as many on Twitter were quick to point out, the picture the Florida senator shared did not show him with Lewis, but instead with another late Black lawmaker — Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings who died unexpectedly in October 2019 at the age of 68.

The photo was even briefly Rubio's profile image on Twitter before it along with his tweet disappeared.