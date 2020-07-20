Twitter ROASTS Marco Rubio For Using Photo Of Elijah Cummings For John Lewis Tribute

Marco "Big Gulp" Rubio, the Cold Warrior for a New Generation, and beloved grandson figure of Wingnuts over the age of 65 and under the age of death, pays his respects.
marco rubio's tweet about john lewis – which is now his profile pic – is a photo of elijah cummings. pic.twitter.com/S5N53I2tRI
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 18, 2020
And Twitter is off and running!
It was great to see @marcorubio honor John Lewis' work with young people. pic.twitter.com/g7SFZoai8W
— Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) July 18, 2020
Remember the time @realDonaldTrump posed with @marcorubio in the White House? pic.twitter.com/PSXI0yC8wF
— American, Dad. (@final100days) July 18, 2020
US congressman Elijah Cummings (seen here posing with unidentified Cuban “boat people” man) remembered for willingness to befriend all, no matter how shameful their station in life. pic.twitter.com/JsERKaogCI
— DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) July 18, 2020
Today, I really want to express how honored I feel to have @marcorubio representing me here in Florida. pic.twitter.com/Lk0BSwmqUu
— Dara Does Deep State ⚖️ (@daralynn13) July 18, 2020
It is an honor and a blessing to know Senator Marco Rubio. pic.twitter.com/ltCFmNzTI6
— jenifer daniels 🥓🥃 (@jentrification) July 18, 2020
What an honor to know Marco Rubio pic.twitter.com/H09YhJlH38
— Fiddler (@cFidd) July 18, 2020
Honored to have met @marcorubio at the Christians for Assault Rifles Pilgrimage last summer. pic.twitter.com/XnATl6yTZh
— *you're (@RKJ65) July 18, 2020
Most people who *really* knew John Lewis were probably able to tell him and Elijah Cummings apart. pic.twitter.com/AQt5zzYkp1
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) July 18, 2020
marco rubio be like “when i was a kid i loved the cosby show” pic.twitter.com/89BYoPy4A1
— alex english (@alex3nglish) July 18, 2020
“I WAS HACKED! I fixed it. Rest in Peace John Lewis. It was an honor and a blessing to work with you”. – @marcorubio pic.twitter.com/s4gX78cXZn
— Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) July 18, 2020
Guys, stop making fun of Marco Rubio. @marcorubio pic.twitter.com/ao2EcRRjnO
— NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) July 18, 2020
It was an honor to know and be blessed with the opportunity to meet @marcorubio. pic.twitter.com/BgWslMXZXx
— Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) July 18, 2020
