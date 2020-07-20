2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Twitter ROASTS Marco Rubio For Using Photo Of Elijah Cummings For John Lewis Tribute

Marco Rubio shows off his "Black guys look alike to me I don't see color" brainpower, and Twitter has a field day.
By Tengrain
Image from: DonkeyHotey / Flickr

Marco "Big Gulp" Rubio, the Cold Warrior for a New Generation, and beloved grandson figure of Wingnuts over the age of 65 and under the age of death, pays his respects.

And Twitter is off and running!

(Hat tip: Scissorhead D-Cap)

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors

