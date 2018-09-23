Rudy Giuliani Claims U.S. Will Overthrow Iran

Rudy Giuliani, who at one time was a paid lobbyist for the Iranian dissident group MEK, told the Iran Uprising Summit in New York on Saturday that it's just a matter of time until America overthrows Iran, “It could be in a few days, months, a couple of years. But it’s going to happen.”

Since Trump hired Rudy as a personal attorney to help smear Robert Mueller's special counsel on TV, he's been a mistake prone buffoon; often making wild claims and then reversing himself soon after.

But as a representative of Trump, even if he's not part of the federal government, he can't publicly call for the overthrow of a foreign government.

Reuters reports, "I don’t know when we’re going to overthrow them,” said Giuliani - “It could be in a few days, months, a couple of years. But it’s going to happen,” Giuliani told a crowd at a hotel in Times Square.

As Reuters pointed out, "The U.S. State Department has said Giuliani does not speak for the administration on Iran."

He must be speaking for Donald Trump then, right?

This prompted U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley to distance the U.S. from his comments on CNN Sunday morning.



"We’re not looking to do regime change anywhere. What we are looking to do is protect Americans, protect our allies."

(h/t CNN)