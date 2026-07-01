CBO: Renaming The Pentagon 'Department Of War' Will Cost $125 Million

During a House Appropriations Committee meeting today, Trump henchmen and OMB Director Russel Vought claimed it was common sense to spend $125 million to change the name of the DOD, while they've kicked children off of SNAP programs over expense and bogus fraud allegations.

Rep. Glen Ivey confronted the OMB director with the price tag, but Vought seemed nonplussed. This from the man who is hellbent on destroying the infrastructure of our entire federal government.

It's been called the Department of Defense since 1949, but Whiskey Pete and his toxic masculinity garbage needed to feel good about himself and thought it was a good idea to change it to the Department of War.

IVEY: Last week at the one of the appropriations markups there was a discussion I know that you're using the phrase Department of War instead of Department of Defense, but I we were said we were told that the CBO said it's going to cost 125 million to change the name from Department of Defense to Department of War. Do you do you agree with that estimate? VOUGHT: We haven't done our own estimate at OMB on the cost, but it's something that I think makes common sense; it's what the department was called for most of our nation's history. I'm focused on the amount. The nomenclature concerns me less from an appropriations committee standpoint than the fact that we're gonna spend 125 million dollars or so you're not challenging the number but I said we haven't looked I know and but that's a lot of money and we spent a lot of time hearing that a lot of the needs that we'd like to fund we didn't have the money to fund, so with that I yield back.

Trump's ballroom, reflecting pools, name changes, etc., are all part and parcel of the egomaniac sleeping at the White House.

Meanwhile, "The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has also projected that the federal deficit and national debt will grow by trillions of dollars over the next decade."