JD Vance: We'll Correct Roberts Court's Birthright Citizen Decision 'Mistake'

Vice President JD Vance blasted Amy Coney Barrett, misrepresented the Roberts Court decision in the birthright citizenship ruling as a 5-4 decision when it was 6-3 with Chief Justice Roberts writing the opinion, and then vowed they would work to correct the court's error.

Q: Some conservatives are angry with Justice Amy Coney Barrett, are you one of them? VANCE: Well look, do I think she made a mistake in the ruling? I do. I don't know how anybody can say that if a person who is an illegal alien or a person, for example, who's pregnant and comes to the United States on a vacation, they have a baby and all of a sudden their entire family gets the benefits of American citizenship.

Where does he get this idea that the "entire family" gets the benefits of American citizenship?

I don't think that's what the framers of the 14th Amendment had in mind. I don't think it's the right case. But look, it was 5-4. Sometimes the Supreme Court makes mistakes. We're going to try to correct that mistake ...

There are two ways to amend the U.S. Constitution. An amendment ratified by 3/4 of the states after being passed by a 2/3rds majority in the House and Senate. Or a constitutional convention, if 34 states pass resolutions calling for one. Those are the only two ways, and the right wing has been setting up the stage for a constitutional convention for well over 20 years.

Good luck.

Their new plan is to go after pregnant women. What are they going to do? Hand out pee sticks as women get off the plane? Do ultrasounds as they go through customs?

There was a time in this country when anyone could come from elsewhere and build a life. Those immigrants built our highways and railroads and worked the farms and built the American economy into what it is today.

Fragile white men in power are so afraid that they'll lose that power to Black and brown folks that they're losing it over people coming to this country and building lives. On the one hand, they want people to have more babies to bulk up the workforce, and on the other, they want to toss out the people who are working hard here, calling them "illegal."

No human is illegal. And it's only in recent history that everyone needed to produce papers anyway.

Maybe JD Vance should ask Usha whether she should be a citizen because her parents were not citizens when she was born.

Just a thought.

JD Vance: "It was 5-4. Sometimes the Supreme Court makes mistakes. We're gonna try to correct that mistake, but nobody is perfect, including the Supreme Court." pic.twitter.com/QijS4XDIeh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 1, 2026

Karoli Kuns contributed to this article.