Trump Talking Point: If You're Pregnant, No Entry Into United States

The new odious talking point dropped today by the Trump administration is that we must stop pregnant women from coming into the country and having babies.

This is another ludicrous plan orchestrated by the MAGA morons occupying the White House because the Supreme Court refused to change the US Constitution to appease another illegal and unconstitutional Trump whim.

DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin used Fox and Friends to begin the barrage, claiming a pregnant woman is a national security risk.

Mullin argued the Supreme Court was wrong. It's wrong if Markwayne hates the US Constitution.

MULLIN: They'll come in in the eighth month, maybe one, two, three weeks left, give birth here, have a child, then they move back to China, raise a person underneath a communist regime, even though they're a citizen of the United States, and they come back over here. And in some cases, we see that they go to their universities, they're stealing intellectual property, and it's absolutely been a national security issue.

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KILMEADE: And what one thing you're doing is looking at the territories where it's China's especially is abusing in Guam or other places and saying Okay, you're eight and a half months pregnant. Maybe you shouldn't get on that plane. MULLIN: Where they go to, and they show up late, it can cause a health issue for the mother. KILMEADE: We're concerned about the mother. MULLIN: And especially traveling that late. For instance, my son and daughter-in-law are about ready to have our first grandchild, and they're traveling here for the 4th of July. But the doctor said this is the last time they're traveling because she's due the 1st of August. And so their doctor is already saying, "Hey, this shouldn't be a travel except in a case of emergency." Well, you're not going on vacation; an emergency in late-term pregnancy, and so those are some issues that we can look at.

The CBP can already refuse admission to a pregnant foreign national if that person is not legally entitled to enter the United States.

Since the White House got nothing but racist tropes to cry about the court decision, they decided to go after all the preggoes.

You can bet all preggoes will be harassed at airports by the MAGA Karen cult.