Sleeper Hit: Widow's Bay

I always try to support anything supernatural or horror on television so when I see Matthew Rhys, Stephen Root, and Kate O'Flynn in a new Apple series call "Widow's Bay," I had to check it out.

It's a mixture of satirical horror tropes, good effects, and some general scares with overall sense that it knows where it wants to go.



NY Times:

"We don’t know what state the New England island community of Widow’s Bay is in, except for the state of terror. It is plagued by unnatural fog and storms, serial killings, a history of cannibalism and violence, the occasional revenant and a generations-old curse visited upon it by a demonic pact. And it is the most delightful place I have visited this year. “Widow’s Bay,” approaching the end of its first season on Apple TV, works for many of the reasons good TV works. It is impeccably cast with character actors. If you told me that Jeff Hiller, Toby Huss and Stephen Root were all in the same series yet none gave its greatest supporting performance, I would not have believed you — but it’s true, and the honor goes to Kate O’Flynn as the neurotic and formidable mayoral aide Patricia Moyer. Its tone is perfectly executed. The series is that tricky chimera, a horror-comedy, and it is equally — and more impressive, simultaneously — effective at both. A laugh and a scare are different outcomes of the same achievement, a good surprise, and “Widow’s Bay” has more of those than there are fish in the sea.

Open thread.