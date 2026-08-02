Fox News Interview Ends Abruptly As DSA Candidate Calls Trump A Pedophile

These Democratic Socialists are nothing if not completely fearless. In this case, Oliver Larkin is running in the Democratic primary against Jared Moskowitz in FL-25, which is probably why Fox News gave Larkin a few spots this week to make his case.

Larkin probably ended his appearances on that alleged news network, however, when he called Trump "this pedophile President."

Source: Reality Tea

Fox News abruptly ended a political interview after Florida congressional candidate Oliver Larkin redirected a question toward Donald Trump. The tense exchange spread online after Larkin brought up the Epstein files and accused the president of wrongdoing. During an appearance on Fox News’ The Story, Larkin faced questions about crimes involving undocumented immigrants. A clip of the incident has been circulating online. It showed the host asking how many children could be sexually assaulted before Larkin would reconsider his position on immigration. Larkin shifted the discussion to Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. “If we’re gonna talk about children being raped then we need to hold this pedophile president Donald Trump accountable and all those that have been implicated by the Epstein Files that the DOJ is still not leaking,” he said. The host began talking over Larkin after he mentioned Trump. He said, “Okay, okay,” told the candidate he was “done,” and ended the interview. Larkin later shared the exchange on his X account.

I could do this all day. pic.twitter.com/2yqkNMCDld — Oliver Larkin for Congress (@OliverALarkin) July 30, 2026

Memes sprang up immediately, and Google searches for "Oliver Larkin" in Florida went up 600%.