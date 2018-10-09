GOP Candidate: 'Females' Need Education To Stop Men From Raping Them

You might recall Republican Denver Riggleman for being the guy who promoted Bigfoot erotica last summer to the laughter and derision of the Internet, despite his vehement denials.

Riggleman is running against Democrat Leslie Cockburn for Congress in Virginia's 5th District, which includes Charlottesville within its boundaries.

So. Bigfoot Porn Guy versus Veteran Journalist with the Great Debate taking place on Monday.

A question in the debate centered on how candidates could reduce rape and sexual assault.

One candidate answered with a real answer; and the other just shoveled it all onto women.

Cockburn's answer addressed state-based solutions set in place by Attorney General Mark Herring, and called for federal funding to help assault victims and law enforcement.

Riggleman's answer was eye-popping.

As far as what’s going on on campus … I think a lot of it comes to educating females, specifically in the fraternities and sororities that they’re a part of,” Riggleman said, before launching on a rant about vigilante justice for those men who violate the little ladies.

Oh, I see! Rape prevention is solely a woman's responsibility. Why didn't he just come out and say that those college girls shouldn't wear those tight jeans and revealing tops? This stuff comes straight out of the Handbook for Male Supremacists, quite frankly.

Later he tried to walk it back, but it was just too late. The damage was done. This district is the same one that Tom Perriello won in 2008, and it's winnable now. Especially when the Republican in the race is obsessed with Bigfoot's penis and rape apologia.

(h/t ShareBlue)