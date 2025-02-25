After Sen. Tina Smith Calls Elon A "Dick", Fox Uses Tammy Baldwin Instead

"Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN), Musk trade blows over DOGE" read the Fox Business News chryon.
After Sen. Tina Smith Calls Elon A "Dick", Fox Uses Tammy Baldwin Instead
By Ed ScarceFebruary 25, 2025

Now that Tina Smith has announced that she won't seek re-election, she's been free to say what she really thinks of all these bad actors polluting our political instinct. "Minnesota Nice" has been replaced by some of the sharpest rebukes any Democrat out there is making against these evil bastards.

Source: NJ.com

U.S. Sen. Tina Smith made news after she took to social media and referred to Donald Trump‘s close advisor Elon Musk as a “d--k.”

Musk, in response, clapped back on X, asking Smith, “What did you get done last week?”

Fox Business took note of the online spat and had a chyron that read, “Sen. Smith (D-MN), Musk trade blows over DOGE.”

The only problem was the network got the wrong Democratic female senator when it did a side-by-side of Musk and what was supposed to be Smith.

And Sen. Smith's sharp rebuke of Fox Business News.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon