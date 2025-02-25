After Sen. Tina Smith Calls Elon A "Dick", Fox Uses Tammy Baldwin Instead

Now that Tina Smith has announced that she won't seek re-election, she's been free to say what she really thinks of all these bad actors polluting our political instinct. "Minnesota Nice" has been replaced by some of the sharpest rebukes any Democrat out there is making against these evil bastards.
Source: NJ.com
U.S. Sen. Tina Smith made news after she took to social media and referred to Donald Trump‘s close advisor Elon Musk as a “d--k.”
Musk, in response, clapped back on X, asking Smith, “What did you get done last week?”
Fox Business took note of the online spat and had a chyron that read, “Sen. Smith (D-MN), Musk trade blows over DOGE.”
The only problem was the network got the wrong Democratic female senator when it did a side-by-side of Musk and what was supposed to be Smith.
What did you get done last week?
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 23, 2025
.@ElonMusk I hate to break it to you but you aren’t my boss. I answer to the people of Minnesota.
But since you bring it up, I spent last week fighting to stop tax breaks for billionaires like you, paid for by defunding health care for moms and babies. https://t.co/gzarLmg3Z5
— Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) February 23, 2025
And Sen. Smith's sharp rebuke of Fox Business News.
That’s Tammy Baldwin — not me. You can keep track of all the hundreds of white men but it’s the 28 women in the Senate that trips you up, @FoxNews? pic.twitter.com/swMtV8MjYb
— Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) February 25, 2025