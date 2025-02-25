After Sen. Tina Smith Calls Elon A "Dick", Fox Uses Tammy Baldwin Instead

Now that Tina Smith has announced that she won't seek re-election, she's been free to say what she really thinks of all these bad actors polluting our political instinct. "Minnesota Nice" has been replaced by some of the sharpest rebukes any Democrat out there is making against these evil bastards.

Source: NJ.com

U.S. Sen. Tina Smith made news after she took to social media and referred to Donald Trump‘s close advisor Elon Musk as a “d--k.”

Musk, in response, clapped back on X, asking Smith, “What did you get done last week?”

Fox Business took note of the online spat and had a chyron that read, “Sen. Smith (D-MN), Musk trade blows over DOGE.”

The only problem was the network got the wrong Democratic female senator when it did a side-by-side of Musk and what was supposed to be Smith.