'Apologize For The Language': Fox News Host Reads Profane Slam On Elon To Marsha Blackburn

Fox News host Mike Emmanuel apologized to Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) after he repeated a profane attack on Elon Musk to the senator.
By David EdwardsFebruary 24, 2025

During a Sunday interview, Emanuel noted that Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) called Musk the "ultimate dick boss" after he demanded emails from every federal worker to justify their jobs.

"So Elon Musk is asking government employees to basically lay out what they've accomplished for the taxpayers over the past week or so," the Fox News host explained. "That is triggering some of your colleagues from Senator Tina Smith, quote, this is the ultimate dick boss move from Musk, except he isn't even the boss. He's just a dick."

"I apologize for the language," he added. "I consider this a family program, but that's what she said."

Blackburn didn't comment on the profanity but defended Musk's demand.

"We want people who have been working jobs, many of them working remote, not showing up to the office in years, many of them working only one day a week in the office," she said. "Tell us what you're doing with your time. You know, this is what happens in the private sector, and everybody has to fill out a report every week."

"Tell us what you're doing. What have you accomplished?" Blackburn added. "And we have federal employees that are saying we don't want to do that. We want to do whatever we want to do on our time."

"And that is not acceptable."

