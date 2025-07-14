Bondi Fires Her Personal Ethics Advisor, Because Who Needs It?

Attorney General Pam Bondi has fired her personal ethics adviser, removing the Justice Department’s top official responsible for counseling the most senior political appointees. Via Bloomberg Law:

Joseph Tirrell, a career attorney who’d spent nearly 20 years at the department, received a termination letter from Bondi July 11 that didn’t state a reason for his immediate removal from federal service. Similar to notices the Trump administration has sent to dozens of other DOJ civil servants, Bondi cited Article II of the Constitution, which concerns presidential powers, the sources said.

Tirrell, who transferred from the FBI in 2018 after a decade of service there, headed the DOJ’s ethics office. His portfolio included reviewing and approving financial disclosures, recusals, waivers to conflicts of interest, and advice on travel and gifts for Bondi, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, FBI Director Kash Patel, and other DOJ leaders.

He also oversaw a team of ethics staffers that provide guidance to employees in all the department’s litigating offices, law enforcement agencies, and other branches.