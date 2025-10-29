Trump Fires Prosecutors Who Forgot January 6 Was Actually A Peaceful Picnic

The Trump administration is forcing out two prosecutors who filed sentencing recommendations against two pardoned January 6 insurrectionists for crimes they committed and were convicted of two years after the attack on the US Capitol.

This is more evidence that the treasonous Trump mob colluded with the White House and everyone involved on the attack at the US Capitol as being protected from any crime they commit afterwards.

The DOJ is not allowed to tell the truth on anything that may upset the tender sensibilities of King Trump.

HOST: We have more breaking news. Another potential purge at the Justice Department. Two prosecutors are on leave now after pursuing a prison sentence for a pardoned January 6th rioter who was convicted after carrying illegal guns outside former President Obama's house two years after the Capitol attack, so unrelated to January 6th. Joining us now is MSNBC Justice and Intelligence correspondent Ken Delaney. Ken, what more are we learning about this decision and the case at the heart of it? DELANEY: This appears to be another example of the attempt by the White House to rewrite the history of January 6th because what appears to be at issue here is this sentencing memo. These two prosecutors referred to the January 6th attack as a riot. They referred to the defendant here as one of the rioters who attacked the Capitol on January 6th. And that is the kind of language that the White House doesn't like because they are arguing that that was not a riot on January 6th. And so, as you said, this man was convicted of a separate offense. He was pardoned by Donald Trump for his role on January 6th but then arrested because he brought illegal guns to Barack Obama's house in Washington, D.C. and he was convicted of that and also of threatening to bomb a government building. And last night, these two line prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington, D.C. wrote a sentencing memo explaining his conduct and calling for the judge to impose a 27-month prison sentence. They also included that paragraph about the Capitol riots. And they were locked out of their offices and devices. They were walked out of the U.S. Attorney's Office. They've been placed on administrative leave. And the news of this move is reverberating around the Justice Department.



And it's another warning that you can't, as a prosecutor, tell what you believe is the truth about the January 6th riots without having some risk to your future and your job on them.

This is an illegal firing on all counts. Trump can't fire government employees for disagreeing with the language inside of a sentencing recommendation. It is the term "rioters" that he objects to, not the sentence itself.

This is more proof that Trump controls the DOJ with her puppet sycophant Pam Bondi.