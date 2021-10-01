Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute
comments

John Lithgow As Rudy Giuliani Is Our Favorite Thing Today

His "chief of staff" is a big ol' glass of wine.
By Frances Langum

You gotta hand it to the Late Show makeup department. John Lithgow as Rudy Giuliani is perfection.

And Lithgow hamming it up as "America's Mayor" is on a par with his Buckaroo Banzai character Doctor Lizardo.

Why not start with a total nonsequitur? “I demand a recount. This is massive Rudy fraud!” Lithgow shouts to Colbert.

Realizing he is not making sense, "Rudy" then has a confab with his chief of staff—a large glass of wine.

“Wait, so it’s true that you sometimes get drunk before speaking in public?” Colbert asked.

“What? I never get drunk! Ever, ever, ever! I only drink to provide an excuse for the way I act. Legally, that’s plausible deniability."

In the end, Lithgow's Rudy is reduced to recording yet another Cameo, this time for his former boss, Donald Trump: “Hello, Mr. Former President, this is Rudy Giuliani speaking. Thank you for requesting me on Cameo. I’m excited to, once again, be getting paid to say whatever you want me to. Here we go: I’m a total clown who you’ve never met and I’m a dumb loser, an absolute turd in a cheap suit..."

While the real Rudy shaved in public in an airport restaurant, Lithgow plucks his nosehairs. We don't doubt that the actual America's Mayor will be defying parody that way soon.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team