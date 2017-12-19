Our Cartoon President

By Scarce

Can this sustain itself for an entire 23 minutes per episode? Is it even possible to parody a parody? We'll find out in the new year.

Source: Vulture

A few weeks after America recognizes one full year served by Donald Trump in the office of Commander in Chief, Showtime will premiere its’ new comedy series, Our Cartoon President. From producers Stephen Colbert and Chris Licht, the show is based on the animated version of Donald Trump that debuted on The Late Show, and it will give a cartoon-based “all-access” look at a day in the life of President Trump.


