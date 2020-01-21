Stephen Colbert On Trump's 'Defense': 'Gas Up The Bronco'

Monday night Stephen Colbert poked fun at the so-called legal team of the so-called president.

STEPHEN COLBERT: According to a source, Trump has been telling people that “He wanted a high profile legal team that can perform on television,” and “Trump loves having people who are on television working for him.” “Get me Matlock, Perry Mason, Law and Order, Dharma and Greg.” Team Trump includes Harvard law professor and man who just googled “Alan Dershowitz underwear,” Alan Dershowitz, who famously defended O.J. Simpson and Jeffrey Epstein. “Get me Dershowitz, I’m exactly as innocent as Epstein and O.J. Jared, just in case, gas up the bronco."

Colbert also took on Mitch McConnell: