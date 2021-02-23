Politics
'Lock Him Up!': Colbert On Trump's Taxes

Stephen Colbert breaks out the streamers as New York prosecutors get Trump's Taxes.
By Frances Langum
45 min ago by Frances Langum
Stephen Colbert was off last week (Cancun? We doubt it.) so his show didn't cover the second impeachment of the former guy.

Not to worry, Colbert says he will for sure cover Trump's third impeachment.

And the CBS late-night host is super excited now that Trump's tax returns are in the hands of New York prosecutors. It's possible that Trump will be charged with "B level felonies" which makes sense, Colbert quipped, because Trump "BE a felon."

So Colbert now has a new segment to replace "Trump and the Giant Impeach": it's simply called

LOCK HIM UP!

The fact that Trump's sons Eric and Don Jr. might be implicated prompted Colbert to break out his Eric impersonation and crack jokes about prison hooch.

Finally, there's Trump's claim that the New York prosecutors are engaged in a "fishing expedition." Colbert lets a clip from "Jaws" tell the joke: "You're gonna need a bigger boat."

