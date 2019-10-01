Hillary Clinton Talks Impeachment, 'Lock Him Up,' On Colbert

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton appeared on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” to promote their new book.

Obviously, multiple breaking news stories interfered with the promotion.

“Your fault for coming on Ukraine week,” Colbert said.

Colbert asked the former 2016 Democratic nominee if it is time to, “dare I say, lock him up.”

HILLARY CLINTON: I believe strongly that this particular incident has had such a huge impact because we’ve known for a long time that he was a corrupt businessman who cheated people, and we’ve known that he and his campaign asked for aid from Russia. We’ve known that. But to see him in the office of the president putting his own personal and political interests ahead of the national security of our country just pierced through whatever confusion or denial people had.

Colbert asked Clinton about her time as Secretary of State in the Obama White House: “How many times when you were secretary of state did you have to say to Barack Obama, you can’t extort foreign countries to get dirt on your political enemies?”

“Yeah, that never happened,” Clinton laughed. [One of the breaking news stories of Monday is that Trump's Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was on the call to Ukraine noted in the whistleblower report.]

Clinton talked about how those calls with foreign leaders are supposed to go, noting that the State Department in ordinary administrations preps the POTUS for the call. “I’m not sure [if] they’ve even given up on trying to give him any sorts of preparation because they don’t know what he’s going to say."

Colbert wanted to know how Clinton felt about “sending Rudy Giuliani out to actually handle foreign policy.”

She replied that such envoys require careful thinking, and “carefully thinking through is not one of Rudy’s strong points.”

Here's the rest of the interview: