Stephen Colbert Shreds Giuliani's Bizarre Defense Of Trump

Colbert was just brutal in an extended takedown of Rudy Giuliani's defense of Trump, noting that Giuliani didn't even know the facts before he took to the airwaves to defend the Cheeto.

“That’s just Rudy Giuliani using a classic legal strategy: Step one, go on every TV show known to man; step two, learn the facts of your case,” Colbert said.

But he saved his best shots for the garbled word salad that was Giuliani's appearance on This Week. Giuliani said to George Stephanopoulos of his“repaid” line, “This is more rumor than anything else. That’s one of the possibilities and one of the rumors.”

Stephanopoulos said he'd stated it as fact to Hannity. “Maybe I did [state it as fact], but right now, I’m at the point where I’m learning and I can only --I can’t prove that, I can just say it’s rumor. I don’t know. How do you separate fact and opinion?”

“He’s right: It can be very hard to separate fact and opinion. For instance, it’s my opinion that he’s clearly lying, but that’s also a fact,” Colbert said.

Watch the whole thing.