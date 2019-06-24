Watch Live: Hollywood Stars Read 10-Act Play Based On Mueller Report

Hollywood is doing its part to try and get the Mueller Report in front of as many people as possible. Starting at 6 PM Pacific/9 PM Eastern, a group of Hollywood stars will take part in a live reading of The Investigation, a play in 10 acts written by Robert Schenkkan.

You can watch the live stream on the Law Works website. If there is a way to embed the stream, I will update this post to include it. But if not, pay a visit to Law Works or their Facebook page, where it will be streamed live.

On its site, Law Works argues that the Mueller report includes 10 instances where President Trump tried to obstruct justice, covered up the truth, and ordered people to lie or create false documents. Law Works believes that the 10-act play "shows that President Trump likely obstructed justice and that President Trump's campaign not only knew Russia wanted them to win, but welcomed it," Law Works said in the statement. The one-night-only event will be performed in front of a live audience in New York, but those who can't attend in person can sign up for a reminder on the Law Works website.

