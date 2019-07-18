Misc
Jeffrey Epstein Denied Bail On Sex-Trafficking Charges

Hedge Fund Millionaire and convicted sexual offender, Jeffrey Epstein, was DENIED bail at his hearing today and will remain detained pending his hearing.
By Red Painter
Jeffrey Epstein, who makes his money as a hedge fund manager of some sort, was denied bail and ordered to jail until his trial begins..

He was arrested July 6th for sex trafficking of minors and has been in jail ever since. His attorneys have been fighting to get him granted bail, even though he is a true flight risk in every sense of the word. While his attorneys have argued for him to be granted house arrest with an electronic monitoring bracelet, prosecutors have pointed to the discovery in a safe of $70,000 in cash, 48 loose diamonds, diamond jewelery and a passport with his photo and a Saudi Arabian address and no name as valid concerns that he has the means to flee.

Oh, and he also owns his own 70 acre Caribbean island


