Ronan Farrow: Tabloid Buried Trump's Teen Rape Allegations

In 2019, Ronan Farrow claimed the National Enquirer helped Donald Trump bury allegations that he raped a 13-year-old girl. According to Newsweek, Farrow 's 2019 book, "Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators" claims American Media Inc. (AMI), the ex-owner of the National Enquirer, "tried to help Donald Trump bury allegations he raped a teenager in 1994."

2016 Allegations That Trump Raped a 13-Year-Old Girl

When a 2016 lawsuit accused then-candidate Trump of raping her when she was 13, few United States media outlets covered the story. Politico reporting shared the court documents In the 2016 lawsuit, and the victim's affidavit "alleged Trump tied her to a bed, 'forcibly raped' her."

The victim filed suit under the name Katie Johnson, and described she was forced to commit "perverted and depraved" sex acts by Trump in 1994, when she was a 13-year-old. The lawsuit was dropped just before the 2016 election, and U.K. newspaper The Independent reported that Trump threatened to kill her if she reported what happened.

Epstein Document Dumps Restore Interest in Rape Allegations Against Trump

Epstein document dumps in 2024 show the name Donald Trump frequently. The United States media are silent on this story, but The Independent and other British media took notice of the 2024 document dumps, and Trump's alleged rape of a 13-year-old.

All I know is that if a court filing like this existed about Joe Biden it would be all over Fox News.



MAGA wanted to Epstein files unsealed. Let them marinate in them👇 pic.twitter.com/vfBCRkB5Fu — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽💡🔭🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) July 7, 2024

I know the media is busy bashing Joe Biden's age but maybe they should dig into the 2016 lawsuit?