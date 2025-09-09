'Quid Pro Quo': Ghislaine's Lawyer Confirms What We Already Knew

Attorney for convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, Arthur Aidala, said the quiet part out loud on CNN about his client. Aidala insisted to host Abby Phillip that he didn’t know the details of Maxwell’s transfer to a cushy lower-security prison after her July meeting with Trump’s Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. But he did reveal that it's typical for a government official to offer a quid pro quo in these circumstances.

"Well, there are things I'm not, you know, I'm not allowed to talk about, right?" he said. "So there are things I can't talk about. But let's just pause it here."

“When anybody who’s represented by a lawyer who knows what they’re doing goes in and meets with the government, there’s always a quid pro quo,” he said. “You don’t just offer to take your client in and say, ‘Let me talk to you about something.’ They wanted information from—hypothetically, anytime the government wants information from a citizen, the citizen says, ‘Well, I have a right to remain silent. If you want me to give up that right, I need something in return.’”

“You just admitted to a quid pro quo with the Trump administration!” former Biden adviser Neera Tanden shot back.

“But that’s how the whole system works!” Aidala said.

Yeah, we figured that out already, but thanks for the confirmation. The wealthy and powerful - elitists - desperately want this scandal covered up, and that includes the president. And that leaves most of us wondering what else is in those files? It must be really bad. Like, unimaginable.