SCOTUS Likely To Rule Against Independent Federal Agencies

This is the big one, guys. The "unified executive theory," the ultimate goal of the conservative movement.
By Susie MadrakDecember 8, 2025

This is it, the Holy Grail for Republicans. The Supreme Court's conservative majority today will pretend to weigh whether to kill the concept of independent federal agencies that are supposed to operate at arm’s length from the president. Via NBC News:

In a significant case on the structure of the federal government, the conservative-majority court is hearing arguments on whether President Donald Trump had the authority to fire a member of the Federal Trade Commission regardless of a law enacted by Congress to insulate the agency from political pressures.

The court has already signaled, with strong opposition from the three liberal justices, that Trump is likely to win the case by allowing the Democratic-appointed commissioner, Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, to be removed from office while the litigation continues.

Trump fired Slaughter and the commission’s other Democratic appointee in March. The FTC, which is responsible for consumer protection and antitrust enforcement, currently has just two of five commissioners, both Republican-appointed.

Since taking office in January, Trump has sought to dramatically remake the federal government by downsizing agencies whose missions he does not favor, withholding Congress-approved spending he opposes and firing thousands of career federal employees.

"I think the admin is going to push the unitary executive idea as far as it can, & all of the signals it has been getting from SCOTUS is to push further & push faster.”

🧾 www.politico.com/news/2025/12...

📻 You can listen to Monday's SCOTUS arguments @10 AM ET (www.youtube.com/live/dRZEOGP...)

Pam Spaulding (@pamspaulding.bsky.social) 2025-12-08T08:36:05.372Z

even if look past the errors of fact and poor reasoning throughout this piece, you are still left with a massive normative claim that isgur doesn’t even bother to support, which is that the purpose of the executive branch is to execute the president’s will and priorities.

jamelle (@jamellebouie.net) 2025-12-05T13:45:21.423Z

If SCOTUS actually believed in the unitary executive theory, they wouldn’t have stopped Biden from doing fairly mild things like forgiving some student loans.

Unitary executive theory only ever applies to Republicans.

Ben Allen (@evodynamics.bsky.social) 2025-12-05T14:24:09.079Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon