SNL Cold Open Skewers Pete Hegseth

Colin Jost nails Hegseth's manic aggression in SNL's cold open.
By Red PainterDecember 8, 2025

The SNL Cold Open this Saturday had everything - WWE style opening, a manic and unhinged Pete Hegseth AND a Dozy Donald Trump.

Colin Jost nails Hegseth perfectly, mimicking his facial expressions, fake deep voice, aggressive posture and the all too typical MAGA anger at reporters. Add in a nearly snoring Donald Trump, slumped in a chair off to the side of the stage, and you have a hilarious, and sadly, very realistic, window into this current administration.

Highly recommend this clip for a good laugh.

Discussion

