SNL Skewers Trump's 'Herd Immunity' MAGA Tour

Donald Trump returned to the road, throwing nearly daily MAGA COVID Herd Immunity Rallies across the country. Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update took notice, with Colin Jost absolutely skewering him for his ridiculous antics.
Mocking him for this insane lie at his Florida rally: "They say I am immune, I feel so powerful" to a Congressman crowd surfing (maskless) over an equally maskless crowd. Because, COVID. Oh, and who could forget Trump's threat (promise) to leave the country if Biden wins.
Watch the clip for a great laugh.
