During the Christmas segment of Saturday Night Live, anchor Colin Jost declared reminded us it was the final "Weekend Update" segment before Trump left office.

"I just wanted to take a moment to recognize some of his greatest moments in office," he said. With "Closing Time" as the background music, we saw the Trump highlights.

"America, don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened, and then probably cry a little bit," he said. "I don't know. I'm still working it out with my therapist."