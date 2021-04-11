SNL Rips Gaetz For His Choice Of Character Witnesses

SNL's Weekend Update host Colin Jost took another well-deserved round of shots at Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz and the allegations of child sex trafficking he's potentially facing.

Gaetz made his first appearance since the allegations broke at a Women for America First Summit held at Trump's golf resort in Miami, claiming that the allegations are all part of a "deep state" plot against him. Jost took him apart for appearing at the venue:

“Matt Gaetz is back in the news. But this time, it’s good,” said Jost. “I’m kidding, it’s still the sex stuff.” Reportedly, Jost noted, Gaetz—”who looks like all the dudes from American Pie combined”—sent $900 via Venmo to an alleged sex trafficker. Subsequently, the trafficker is said to have forwarded the same amount to young women in payments labeled ‘Tuition’ and ‘School.’ “If true,” Jost joked, “[this] would make him the only congressman actually helping with student loans.” While Gaetz remains under investigation by the FBI for sex trafficking, Jost was happy to see, at the very least, that the congressman is taking the allegations seriously. “That’s why yesterday, he spoke at the Women For America First summit, which is a nice change,” he said, “to see women pay for an hour with Matt Gaetz.”

And for his list of character witnesses: