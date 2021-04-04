Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

SNL Brutally Roasts Matt Gaetz Over Sex Trafficking Allegations

After taking apart Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz in their cold open, SNL's Colin Jost continued to swing at Gaetz during the Weekend Update segment.
By Heather
5 hours ago by Heather
Views:

After taking apart Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz in their cold open, SNL's Colin Jost continued to swing at Gaetz during the Weekend Update segment.

Smartly, Colin Jost began by saying the House member from Florida “looks like a caricature artist’s drawing of me.” But then the hits started — and kept comin’.

  • “[Gaetz] is reportedly under investigation an alleged sexual relationship with an underage girl, because Gaetz believes that only voters should have to show ID.”
  • “It’s also being reported that Gaetz may have paid for sex with women he met online. That story has since been confirmed by his whole vibe.”
  • “Gaetz then defended himself by releasing this very normal statement — see if any of it sounds suspicious to you: ‘Matt Gaetz has never paid for sex.’ ‘Matt Gaetz has never ever been on any such websites whatsoever.’ ‘Matt Gaetz cherishes the relationships in his past and looks forward to marrying the love of his life.’ Here’s my response statement: ‘Colin Jost does not believe you.’ ‘Colin Jost thinks you have been to alllll the websites.’ And ‘Colin Jost thinks you should hold off on sending out those wedding invites.’

Jost when wondered why the QAnon crowd has been so silent when it comes to Gaetz.

JOST: And I'd like to get back to Matt Gaetz for a minute. Here’s the craziest part of this story to me: a sitting congressman is being accused of child trafficking and the QAnon people are suddenly like, ‘Nah, I need more evidence."

That was your whole thing! I mean, come on! Think about it. Matt Gaetz’s girlfriend, she was allegedly 17, the 17th letter is Q. It all adds up! What are you waiting for? The storm is finally here, and QAnon is like, ‘You can’t believe everything you read on the internet.’”

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team