Is Toxic Masculinity The Reason We Can't Address Climate Change?

Greta Thunberg is an amazing person, by any measure.

The Swedish sixteen year old sailed across the Atlantic Ocean to bring her eco-activism to the teens of the United States and Canada, leading protests in New York City, and taking quite a lot of sneering from men for doing it.

Delusion, manipulation, irrationality, hypocrisy.



Get ready for media frenzy and mass hysteria as climate alarmist cult saint @GretaThunberg brings her apocalyptic message to US and Canada.https://t.co/1XsuBzxJdg — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) August 31, 2019

It would be foolish to do nothing to prepare for a warmer planet. It would be even more foolish to take, on the basis of apocalyptic visions, extreme precautions that end up costing more than inaction would: https://t.co/isr93UqHKb — Niall Ferguson (@nfergus) September 1, 2019

No 16-year old non-native English speaker tweets like this.



These are the adult child exploiters/abusers behind Greta the Climate Puppet. https://t.co/vbBxnbz58S — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) September 1, 2019

When she no longer serves their needs, the Left will abandon Greta. What will be a ho hum moment for people like Gerald, will be devastating for this young girl.



Using a child as a mascot is fundamentally wrong.#cdnpoli — David Jacobs (@DrJacobsRad) September 1, 2019

In response to the cruelness, Thunberg revealed that she has Asperger's and that her passion for saving the planet has been life-changing.

When haters go after your looks and differences, it means they have nowhere left to go. And then you know you’re winning!

I have Aspergers and that means I’m sometimes a bit different from the norm. And - given the right circumstances- being different is a superpower.#aspiepower pic.twitter.com/A71qVBhWUU — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 31, 2019

I'm not public about my diagnosis to "hide" behind it, but because I know many ignorant people still see it as an "illness", or something negative. And believe me, my diagnosis has limited me before. > — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 31, 2019

Before I started school striking I had no energy, no friends and I didn’t speak to anyone. I just sat alone at home, with an eating disorder.

All of that is gone now, since I have found a meaning, in a world that sometimes seems shallow and meaningless to so many people.

Just take a minute to imagine how small and mean your character must be to pick on a child with Asperger's because you don't like what she's saying.

It's not dissimilar to the same scorn heaped on freshman representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez when she pushed her support for the Green New Deal. She became the lightning rod upon which the bulk of insults and contempt were focused, despite the fact that there were 15 congresspeople supporting it.

Turns out, there is quite a bit of misogyny fueling climate change denialism.

Researchers Jonas Anshelm and Martin Hultman of Chalmers found that sexists saw climate change activism as part of a larger group of social changes — including feminism — that threatens "a certain kind of modern industrial society built and dominated by their form of masculinity." Other research shows that American men find environmentalism to be inherently feminine and therefore emasculating, and view being deliberately anti-environmental as a way to feel more masculine. There's another reason that climate-change denialists so readily turn to sexism: They don't really have anything else to work with.

I guess it's hard to get these guys to care about protecting Mother Earth when they have such clear mother issues.