Greta Slays The Orange Shitgibbon, Part 2

Trump's attacks on the Swedish teenager again backfire spectacularly.
By Ed Scarce
What to make of a 73-year-old man who keeps trying to publicly ridicule and bully a 16-year-old? And that the teen easily bests him at every turn, with humor and class, while the old man does nothing but soil himself and embarrass the entire country that gave him this platform.

Source: The Guardian

Incensed perhaps by her selection – and not his – as Time magazine’s person of the year, Donald Trump opened Twitter fire Thursday morning on the climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Trump, 73, tweeted that Thunberg, 16, who has been diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome, had an “anger management problem” and should “chill” – no pun apparently intended.

“So ridiculous,” the president wrote. “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

Thunberg has caught the ire of many US conservatives for helping to spotlight a climate emergency which her critics pretend does not exist. But Trump’s attack on her, in personal terms, from his presidential bully pulpit struck many observers as a marked and hypocritical escalation.

Trump’s wife and his eldest son recently reacted with outrage when a witness called by Democrats to testify in the impeachment hearings punned on the name of Trump’s 13-year-old son, Barron, to make a point about how presidents are not kings. Melania Trump is the nominal head of an initiative against online bullying called “Be Best.”

“A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics,” Melania Trump wrote at the time.

Thunberg swiftly changed her bio description on Twitter. “A teenager working on her anger management problem,” it now reads. “Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

Some Twitter reaction.

