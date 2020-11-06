In Epic Troll, Greta Thunberg Tells Trump To 'Chill, Donald, Chill'

International climate leader Greta Thunberg on Thursday cleverly mocked President Donald Trump's all-caps, unlawful demand that election officials "stop the count" of ballots in several states, with a response using the same words the U.S. leader had directed at her last year.

"So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!" Thunberg tweeted.

So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill! https://t.co/4RNVBqRYBA — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 5, 2020

As of this writing, the climate activist's tweet has been "liked" over 1.5 million times.

Fellow youth climate leader Vanessa Nakate responded to Thunberg's taunt with her own sarcastic quip: "He actually seemed like a very happy man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future."

Democratic candidate Joe Biden even weighed in as well:

Revenge is a dish best served cold!#ElectionResults2020 #TrumpMeltdown @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/KyBHutxjpJ

— Joe Biden (@joebidenUsaOk) November 6, 2020

Thunberg's suggestion to Trump mirrors one the president issued in December in response to Thunberg's being chosen TIME's 2019 Person of the Year for her role in sparking the global youth climate strike movement. The president seemed to suggest that the world's youth, hundreds of thousands of whom have been taking to the streets to demand urgent climate action, were unfounded in their anger over global leaders and fossil fuel companies setting the planet on fire.

So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

Weighing in on the U.S. elections in October, Thunberg endorsed Biden, who's now leading in electoral votes. She said that while she "never engage[s] in party politics... the upcoming U.S. elections is above and beyond all that." Thunberg also urged Americans to "get organized and get everyone to vote" for the former vice president.

Thunberg further appealed to U.S. voters in an Election Day tweet, writing, "Your vote will affect billions of people around the world" and "will affect countless of generations to come."

"Every election is a climate election," she added.

Republished from Common Dreams (Andrea Germanos, staff writer) under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License.