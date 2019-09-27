Politics
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments

Australia Comedy: 'The Greta Thunberg Helpline'

A "hotline" for adult white men who can't handle the truth of Greta Thunberg. (open thread)
By Frances Langum

h/t Kathy. Open thread below...


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.