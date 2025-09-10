‘A Turning Point’: Fox's Jesse Watters Tosses Gasoline On The Fire

Why this dangerous man is still allowed on the air is beyond me. Fox's Jesse Watters, a man who is a constant bomb thrower on his network, weighed in on the Charlie Kirk shooting on this Wednesday's The Five, and after pretending that Kirk wasn't in any way "controversial," or "polarizing," and going on about what a great person and family man he was, went on an angry tirade pretending it's the left that has a problem with political violence, before promising to avenge Kirk's death.

WATTERS: So when he goes out to these college campuses, he's not provoking anybody. He's like Socrates. He asks questions, and he does it with a smile.

And there's nothing controversial about saying socialism is worse than capitalism. Men and women are different. Let's put America first, because that's all he was about putting America first.



And as Greg said, this hits differently because Charlie was one of us.

And Trump gets hit in the ear. Charlie gets shot dead. They came after Kavanaugh with a rifle to his neighborhood. They went after Musk's cars. They just shot two Jews outside the embassy.

Think about it. Scalise got shot, barely survived. It's happening. We got trans shooters, we got riots in LA.

They are at war with us, whether we want to accept it or not, they are at war with us.

What are we gonna do about it? How much political violence are we gonna tolerate? And that's the question we're just gonna have to ask ourselves.

Now Charlie would want us to put as much pressure on these people as possible, Dana nailed it.

This is unacceptable and has to stop, and it has to stop now and everybody's accountable and we're watching what they're saying on television and who's saying what... the politicians, the media.... and all these rats out there, this can never happen again. It ends now. Greg's right again.

This is a turning point, and we know which direction we're going.