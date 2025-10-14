Jesse Watters Tries To 'Both Sides' The Homan Bribery Scandal

The yappers on Fox's The Five this Monday were very upset with ABC's George Stephanopoulos for his interview Sunday with VP JD Vance, where he cut off Vance and ended the interview because Vance refused to answer questions about corrupt Trump border czar Tom Homan being investigated for accepting a $50,000 bribe.

Host Jesse Watters was asked what he thought about the interview by his co-host, Kennedy. Watters did his best to try to "both sides" the Homan scandal, comparing it to their Burisma nothingburger and lying that the Bidens were guilty of taking bribes, before pretending that it was the Biden DOJ that can't be trusted, as opposed to this completely corrupt one under Trump.

WATTERS: There's no evidence that Homan ever took any bribes, but there's a mountain of evidence that the Biden family did. Diamonds, cars, cash, millions in wires. And Stephanopoulos never asked the president about it, never asked Hunter about it, his brothers, never was curious at all. And these are the new rules, by the way. Republicans shouldn't condemn anything a Republican does at this point, after the Democrats are backing a guy that says he wants to put two bullets in Republicans' heads, they circled the wagons around that guy. I think you can circle the wagon around Tom Homan, because it looks like what the Biden DOJ was doing was going around, throwing bags of cash at incoming Trump administration officials. Those look like dirty political setups and stings. Now, I assume he didn't take the cash, and not report it to the IRS. I surely hope that's not what happened, but I don't trust the DOJ to not be dirty under Joe Biden, but you can tell that that's what they're doing. They're gonna hammer this sting hard next time they take power.

Well, I "assume" Homan is corrupt AF, and we've watched Trump's FBI and DOJ cover up for him and toss what evidence that is out there under the rug.

Fox and Republicans pretend they're all about the rule of law, but they love their criminals as long as they're on their side of the aisle.