Fox News Host: 'Ana Navarro Is A Eugenicist' And Wants Babies 'Exterminated'

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy accused "The View" co-host Ana Navarro of being a "eugenicist" because she supports abortion rights.
By DavidJune 26, 2022

During a discussion on Fox News, co-host Will Cain noted that Navarro spoke in defense of the special needs community following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn federal abortion rights.

"What you are talking about is, in the alternative, death," Cain opined.

"It's eugenics," Duffy argued. "Ana Navarro is a eugenicist. She just said that to the world just now. She said because it can be difficult to have a child with special needs -- by the way, she included even, not just physical handicap, not just Down syndrome, which we know that community is being exterminated."

Cain accused Navarro of "an incredibly ugly sentiment."

"There is a eugenics mentality out there for people with special needs," Campos-Duffy insisted.

"That's the logical end-state!" co-host Pete Hegseth exclaimed. "If you think men and women should control whether or not a fetus becomes a born life then whatever variables and factors you can look at, you should be able to decide, 'Well, this is a good one. This is a bad one. I'm going to decide right now whether to take the life or not.'"

"Who gets to decide who is sufficiently human enough?" Campos-Duffy complained.

Cain dismissed the notion that the government should not "tell a woman what to do with her body" because, he said, "there's another body involved, another person."

"That's why they've wanted to say clump of cells or fetus, that it's not a baby," Hegseth pointed out.

