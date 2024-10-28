Fox News Host: Michelle Obama Lacks 'Compassion' By Fighting For Abortion Rights

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy argued that former First Lady Michelle Obama lacked "compassion" and was pushing a "dystopian vision for America" by fighting for abortion rights.
By David EdwardsOctober 28, 2024

"I want to just talk about the — Michelle Obama for a second and you know you mentioned it as an as an abortion speech. It was a dystopian vision of America. It was almost like the entire rally was focused, and her speech was focused almost primarily on Abortion and on that idea," Campos-Duffy told co-host Will Cain after Obama spoke at a rally for Kamala Harris.

"Make no mistake, this abortion mentality that Michelle Obama and Kamala have, they have a target on the backs of babies with Down syndrome," she continued. "90% of babies who are diagnosed with Down syndrome in utero never survive that diagnoses."

"So when they talk about compassion and when they talk about all these things with abortion understand there is an entire generation of people, entire class of people who are being targeted and eliminated."

Campos-Duffy didn't say if she believed it was compassionate to force pregnancy on rape or incest victims.

