Rachel Campos-Duffy: School Shootings And Women's Rights Are 'Luxury Issues'

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy suggested on Sunday that now is the wrong time to deal with "luxury issues" like women's rights or school shootings.

During a discussion on Fox & Friends, co-host Will Cain predicted that Democratic leaders will focus on gun control and the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"They're going to do their best to make the rest of us vote based upon Jan. 6 and guns," Cain complained.

"And abortion," Campos-Duffy chimed in. "I think they really want to make those big issues. And again, those are luxury issues to think about when your economy is going great."

Campos-Duffy said that President Joe Biden is "clueless about what people are suffering through right now."

"It's really outrageous," she gasped.

Watch the video below from Fox News.