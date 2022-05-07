Campos-Duffy Pretends Anti-Choice Protesters Are Peaceful

The three Fox & Friends cohosts “celebrated” their upcoming abortion victory, the likely overturning of Roe v. Wade, the Fox News way: by playing the victims and weaponizing the issue to wage further war on the left and the media.

First, the network that has cheered on parents menacing school boards, has whitewashed the January 6th insurrection and hasn’t shown much concern for any elections official who has been threatened – all by right-wingers - suddenly became very, very concerned about the behavior of pro-abortion protesters.

Cohost Pete Hegseth – the guy who successfully lobbied Donald Trump to overturn the convictions of three war criminals - attacked the left for not respecting our legal institutions enough and thus harming the country.

HEGSETH: The left seems to be religiously devoted to an outcome whatever the outcome may be, whatever the current thing may be and the outcome is free and easy access to abortion. What the left does along the way to accomplishing their outcome is to praise the process when it helps their outcome. They scream democracy when they think democracy helps them accomplish their outcome but here we have an issue that is being sent back to democracy for the people to vote on and all of a sudden what we see the left diverting to is the mob and street justice in order to influence our republicans, I use that with a small “r.” … [I]t is only going to get worse, the reports are protests at Catholic churches, Catholic mass tomorrow across the country. We will see how substantial they are but it is intimidation across the board.

Rachel Campos-Duffy upped the Christian martyrdom:

CAMPOS-DUFFY: How many people are thinking about not going to a specific church, maybe a high-profile church, maybe they live in a liberal town and they think that's gonna happen at their church. How many people are not going to exercise their right to assemble and enter into a church because they don't want to be confronted?

Then it was on to the victimhood of the conservative Supreme Court justices being criticized and protested for voting to overturn Roe – all of which, the hosts hoped and assured us, will backfire on the left.

None of the three cited a single instance of actual violence from the left, but that didn't stop them from fear mongering about potential violence – apparently based on the fact that the White House expressed support for “peaceful protests” of the likely overturning of Roe.

“I get nervous when I hear ‘peaceful protest,’” Campos-Duffy said. That was a cue to attack CNN for reporting, “Law enforcement officials are preparing for potential violence in the Capitol and nationwide” and “Capitol police are warning the far right is calling for violence against a religious group planning to rally for abortion rights.” They didn't offer any evidence that CNN's reporting was wrong.

Instead, Campos-Duffy suggested CNN's reporting must be wrong because anti-abortion protesters are peaceful. Cain rightly corrected her, though he made it sound as though the violence is a thing of the past and that any upcoming violence will surely come from the lawless left:

CAMPOS-DUFFY: All those people who pray with rosaries in front of abortion clinics, peacefully. All those people who, since Roe vs. Wade, for almost 50 years, have peacefully assembled in front of our U.S. Capital - CAIN: Just to be clear - there has been violence against abortion clinics. CAMPOS-DUFFY: A few random, a few random. This is a peaceful, human-rights movement. CAIN: We have to acknowledge in the past there has been violence on this issue, but I would be surprised, in the wake of victory that the response would be violent. I would be surprised right wingers will go to the Supreme Court and be really mad and storm it because they won. This isn't Philadelphia after the Phillies finally won and they will burn it down because they are so happy.

Actually, anti-abortion violence is on the rise, according to recent statistics from the National Abortion Federation. In December, 2021, the organization published its 2020 statistics and found an “increase in vandalism, assault and battery, death threats/threats of harm, stalking, and hoax devices/suspicious packages from 2019.” That includes “an increase in death threats and threats of harm” to abortion providers, rising from 92 in 2019 to 200 in 2020. That also includes “a 125% increase in reports of assault and battery outside clinics with members reporting 54 incidents, rising from 24 in 2019.”

But don’t expect to hear any concern about that from “pro-life” Campos-Duffy. She’d rather gaslight viewers into thinking it never happened at all.